Jury finds Morgan County man guilty of murder

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Shadeed Fuqua, the man who is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Jermaine Jones, was found guilty on one count of murder on Thursday.

According to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson, Fuqua was convicted of murder following a four-day trial.

On day two of testimony in Shadeed Fuqua’s murder trial, the medical examiner was on the stand for hours. She went into detail about the extent of 27-year-old Jermaine Jones’ injuries after he was shot and killed in 2019.

Investigators say Fuqua turned himself the day after the murder at Decatur Place Apartments. The medical examiner says Jones had 11 bullet wounds, and prosecutors say Fuqua is responsible for killing his cousin. The state says Fuqua was talking to Jones, when he pulled out a gun and started shooting, even after he was on the ground.

The medical examiner says if Jones were to survive, it wouldn’t have been longer than just minutes, and Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital. The defense says evidence will show there is no gun connected to Fuqua, and the prosecution jumped to a huge conclusion blaming him.

The defense called a witness that said under oath that the gunman was not in the room. Both sides rested their case Wednesday and closing arguments begin Thursday.

