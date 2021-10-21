LawCall
Jury convicts woman for ex-boyfriend’s bombing

Prosecutors say Ashley Haydt conspired with a co-worker to bomb the victim with whom she has a...
Prosecutors say Ashley Haydt conspired with a co-worker to bomb the victim with whom she has a child.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal jury Thursday convicted a Dothan woman in a bombing that injured her estranged boyfriend.

Her co-conspirator, Sylvio King, has already pleaded guilty.

In a deal with prosecutors, he testified against Haydt during her four-day trial in Montgomery.

The bombing happened in 2017 as the victim drove to work where King had placed the explosive.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

