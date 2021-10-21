LawCall
Hubbard defense reiterates apology by former Alabama speaker

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from...
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from prison. (File Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from prison.

Attorneys for the former Republican leader say he really is sorry for what he did and isn’t a danger to society. They made the argument in a court document seeking Hubbard’s early release after serving more than a year of a 28-month sentence.

Hubbard was convicted in 2016 of violating the state ethics law and using his public office for personal financial gain.

Prosecutors say Hubbard should remain in prison and discounted an apology letter released last month. But the defense is asking a Lee County judge for leniency.

