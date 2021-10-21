Frustrated homeowners want answers from Hoover city leaders over flooding issues

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Hoover City Council getting another earful earlier this week from frustrated homeowners tired of dealing with flooding in their neighborhoods.

“We want answers and we deserve answers,” Matthew Smith told the council.

Matthew Smith has been dealing with this kind of flooding for years on Paulette Drive in the Green Valley neighborhood. Smith tells us his area has flooded nine times just this year. He’s been trying to get the city to fix the drainage system for years.

“We want it repaired correctly...not a band aid over the problem. Do not dismiss us. It’s time the city takes responsibility and helps its residents,” Smith said.

Tim Carroll lives on Creekview Drive and has similar issues.

“Just in the last 10 months alone, we’ve had five catastrophic flooding similar to the October 6th. On our entire street all 7 houses become completely surrounded by water,” Carroll said.

Right now, the city is working to fix drainage problems after the historic flooding earlier this month. One of those is a culvert just off Loch Ridge Drive. It was recently repaired but all the water from the recent flooding washed those repairs away. It’s one of 11 projects the city will fix.

The city is working on a plan to partner with residents to address some of the drainage problems. We’re told a drainage study in Green Valley should be finished any day now to find out about the problems. The city will hold a public meeting soon with those results.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.