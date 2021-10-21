First Alert for a wet Thursday morning commute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Today is a great day to grab the umbrella and the rain gear. First Alert Accutrack Radar and Satellite is showing cloud cover and showers and storms developing across Central Alabama. Most of this rain is developing to the west and spreading to the east-northeast. Main threat this morning is pockets of heavy rainfall and even some lightning and thunder. I would allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Drive slowly and take it easy. Bulk of today’s rain will likely occur this morning. Temperatures are starting off warmer with most of us in the 60s. Plan for most of the morning rain to push out by noon. We should see a break from the showers and storms late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. We will likely hold on to a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A cold front will likely move into our area this evening. The front could spark some showers and storms across Central Alabama between 5 PM - Midnight. Main threat for the evening storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 mph. A strong storm can’t be ruled out in parts of northeast Alabama, but the threat for severe weather appears very low. Winds will continue today at 5-10 mph from the southwest. Plan for the winds to shift to the northwest tonight as cooler and drier air moves into the state.

First Alert for Cooler Air Tomorrow: Temperatures should trend a little cooler tomorrow. We will likely wake up dry tomorrow morning with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. We should see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will likely end up close to average for this time of the year. Weather should be beautiful for all outdoor activities! If you plan on attending high school football games tomorrow evening, plan for temperatures to dip into the 60s. A light jacket will likely be needed Friday night.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up mostly quiet and dry. We will likely wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs approaching 80°F. A stray shower will be possible in far northwest Alabama Saturday evening, but I think most of us will remain dry. UAB and Alabama football game forecasts are looking great. Just make sure you apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside for a long period of time Saturday. If you are going to the Alabama game, make sure you grab a jacket as temperatures cool into the 70s and 60s. Sunday is looking dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 50s and warm into the lower 80s.

Next Big Thing: The weather models are going all over the place with next week’s weather pattern. Yesterday it looked like next week could be very warm with highs in the 80s. Latest model trends are showing widespread 80s becoming less likely as another cold front could move through our area next Monday. I’ve introduced a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few storms Monday afternoon and evening with temperatures approaching 80°F. Behind Monday’s cold front, we could trend slightly cooler again on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s and lows cooling back down into the lower 50s. A second cold front may impact our area next Wednesday night into Thursday morning giving us another round of showers and storms. I think the second cold front will trend stronger giving us a good blast of cool air by the end of next week. Temperatures may end up with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s as we finish out the month of October. Plan for additional changes in the forecast as we get the latest weather data.

