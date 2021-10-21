LawCall
Cowboys CB Diggs starring after position switch at Alabama

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) returns to the sideline after intercepting a...
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) returns to the sideline after intercepting a Carolina Panthers' Sam Darnold pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The interception was Diggs' second of the game.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is thriving at cornerback after a position switch in college at Alabama left him in tears.

The former receiver leads the NFL with seven interceptions. Diggs has at least one pick in all six games with the Cowboys going into their bye.

The second-year pro is the only player in the Super Bowl era to have that many interceptions with at least two returned for touchdowns.

Diggs can be the first NFL player with an interception in each of the first seven games when Dallas returns at Minnesota on Halloween night.

