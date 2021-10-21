LawCall
BPD: Older man robbed, hit in head with handgun

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are looking for the person who robbed an elderly man and struck him in the head with a handgun.

Officers said on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the senior victim was shopping inside the Jefferson Avenue Food Mart, located at 5408 Jefferson Avenue, when the suspect stole cash from the victim and began striking him in the back of the head with a handgun.

The suspect ran from the store.

The man suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

