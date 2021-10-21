Are supply chain issues causing problems for flood victims?

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard how the pandemic has affected the supply chain making it more difficult to find certain items in stores.

But are those supply chain issues causing problems for those still cleaning up from the record flooding we saw a couple of weeks ago?

Pelham was one of the areas hardest hit by that record flooding.

Cathy Borden, the store manager at the Pelham Home Depot, admits there are a few empty shelves, but she said people can find pretty much everything they need to recover from the flood.

It’s been two weeks since record flooding poured into our area.

Some places saw upwards of 10 inches of rainfall in a short span of time, and as the water receded, it left behind a soggy mess many are still cleaning up.

“Initially, it was looking for things like fans, looking for things like air movers. They were dealing with still that residual water that was in their establishments, their homes,” said Borden.

Borden said there was a short period right after the flood where people had trouble finding the supplies they needed to clean up, but she said the store was restocked within 24 hours.

“When the storm hit, our people in Atlanta were already trying to line up the resources to be able to get them here into this area. Go ahead and get those resources on the ground allocated and organized to go where they’re supposed to go,” Borden said.

Borden said items like plastic shelving units and spray paint are some items they haven’t been able to keep in stock.

There is some good news: the price of building materials like sheet rock and plywood are starting to level off.

