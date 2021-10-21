Alabama deputy set for hand surgery after shootout with motorcyclist

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama sheriff’s deputy will undergo surgery Thursday, the day after being wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a motorcyclist.

The Lee County sheriff’s deputy, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized at a Columbus medical center.

Sheriff Jay Jones said his deputy is scheduled for surgery to correct damage caused by bullets that struck his hands and arm. Jones said the officer’s prognosis is good.

The suspect, John “Squirrel” Cross, was arrested shortly after the Wednesday morning incident in the Beauregard Community. Cross, who was also shot, remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to Jones.

John Cross will be charged with attempted murder following a gunfire exchange with a Lee County deputy on Oct. 20, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A motive for the shooting was not clear, but Cross is expected to be charged with attempted murder following his discharge from the hospital.

