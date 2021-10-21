LawCall
ACRU provides free mental health counseling for people impacted by COVID-19

hope
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama COVID Response Unit (ACRU) is offering free mental health counseling services for people across Alabama. The program is funded by a grant from the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

" Though the case count is declining, Alabama’s pandemic death toll exceeds 13,000 and COVID-19 continues taking a heavy toll on the physical and mental health of Alabamians. People are grieving the loss of loved ones, and many individuals are suffering mental health and substance abuse issues related to the pandemic,” said Alabama COVID Response Unit Program Director Meaghan Bourque, LPC, who adds that Alabama COVID Response Unit services are always free and confidential .

The counseling services are provided in-person (for those in Birmingham or surrounding areas) or via telehealth (phone or video call).

Alabama COVID Response Unit free therapeutic counseling services are available to anyone over the age of 18 in the state of Alabama who meets one or more of the criteria below:

  • Has tested Positive for COVID-19 or had a family member test positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.
  • Has experienced the loss of a family member, friend, co-worker, or neighbor due to COVID-19.
  • Has lost employment or an education opportunity due to COVID-19.
  • Is currently in long term recovery (from substances) and their primary support system been affected by COVID-19 (Unable to attend support meetings, etc.).
  • Is currently experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma or any other emotional or mental problems as a result of COVID-19.
  • Was diagnosed with a mental illness prior to the pandemic, and symptoms have become more frequent or there are new symptoms that were not present before the pandemic.
  • Was diagnosed with a substance use disorder before the pandemic and is finding it hard to cope with the pandemic without the use of alcohol or drugs.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://jbsmentalhealth.com/acru/

