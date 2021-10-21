LawCall
2-year-old injured in shooting in Clay

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a toddler was injured in a shooting in Clay on Thursday.

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old was shot around 11:15 a.m. on Highland Trace Lane. Authorities say the shooting was accidental, and that the child has non-life threatening injuries.

No word on if any charges will be filed. We will update this story as we learn more information.

