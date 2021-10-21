2-year-old injured in shooting in Clay

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a toddler was injured in a shooting in Clay on Thursday.

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old was shot around 11:15 a.m. on Highland Trace Lane. Authorities say the shooting was accidental, and that the child has non-life threatening injuries.

No word on if any charges will be filed. We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.