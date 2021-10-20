Worker OK following crane accident in Hoover
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews were working to clear the area around powerlines Wednesday morning at the corner of Riverchase Parkway West and Old Montgomery Highway when a crane accident occurred.
Officials on scene say a crane tumbled down the slope off the side of the road and flipped over.
The worker operating the crane was was alert when he was transported to a local hospital, according to officials.
