Worker OK following crane accident in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews were working to clear the area around powerlines Wednesday morning at the corner of Riverchase Parkway West and Old Montgomery Highway when a crane accident occurred.

Officials on scene say a crane tumbled down the slope off the side of the road and flipped over.

The worker operating the crane was was alert when he was transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

Crane accident scene. (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)

