Worker OK following crane accident in Hoover

Crane accident scene.
Crane accident scene.(Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews were working to clear the area around powerlines Wednesday morning at the corner of Riverchase Parkway West and Old Montgomery Highway when a crane accident occurred.

Officials on scene say a crane tumbled down the slope off the side of the road and flipped over.

The worker operating the crane was was alert when he was transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

Crane accident scene.
Crane accident scene.(Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

