Urgent need for blood donation as blood supplies are dangerously low

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blood supplies are dangerously low across the United States. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is asking the public to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during this critical time.

“Blood donation has been severely affected by COVID-19, and the current situation is critical,” said Marisa Marques, M.D., director of Transfusion Services at UAB. “We are asking the public to donate blood via one of the blood collection agencies, the American Red Cross or LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, at any of their locations or drives.”

To find a drive or facility near you, go to the American Red Cross website or the LifeSouth Community Blood Centers website.

