LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Urgent need for blood donation as blood supplies are dangerously low

(Live 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blood supplies are dangerously low across the United States. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is asking the public to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during this critical time.

“Blood donation has been severely affected by COVID-19, and the current situation is critical,” said Marisa Marques, M.D., director of Transfusion Services at UAB. “We are asking the public to donate blood via one of the blood collection agencies, the American Red Cross or LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, at any of their locations or drives.”

To find a drive or facility near you, go to the American Red Cross website or the LifeSouth Community Blood Centers website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Kenderius Sherman
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama
Man died after shooting on Kimberly Avenue
UPDATE: Midfield man shot in vehicle identified, child injured by glass and shrapnel

Latest News

SOURCE: ADPH/A Conversation About COVID-19 With Dr. Landers and Dr. Stubblefield
VIDEO: ADPH health leaders share professional, personal experiences as parents during pandemic
UAB researcher earns grant to study psychedelic’s effects on smoking cessation
ADPH: More than 815K positive COVID-19 cases
Johnson & Johnson booster shot should be available soon in Alabama