Tiny band is pitch perfect at Cold Springs High School

BREMEN, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s no hiding as a member of the Cold Springs High School Royal Blue Band. With 29 members every person in the group plays a vital role to the success of the band each and every Friday night. The band director is William Johnson. It’s a position he has held for 16 years.

“I would not want to be anywhere else,” said Johnson. “We make the most of what we have and the students take pride in playing such an important role to the band’s performance. And it shows with how hard each person works.”

The Royal Blue’s half time show is a tribute to the movie “Pitch Perfect.” The list of songs is a long one and includes these memorable tunes, “Since You’ve Been Gone,” “I Saw the Sign,” “Eternal Flame,” “Turn the Beat Around,” “Cups,” “Price Tag,” “Don’t You Forget About Me,” and “Give Me Everything.”

The Cold Springs HS Royal Blue Band will be focused Friday night on Sideline at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6. With 29 members it is the smallest band ever featured in the more than 30 year history of the show.

