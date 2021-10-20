Tarrant Police investigate early morning shooting

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police are investigating a shooting that led them to a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded the Shell service station on the corner of Highway 79 and East lake Blvd. around 4 a.m. on reports of a woman shot.

According to police, the woman was driving a few blocks away when she began hearing gunfire. The woman rushed to the service station and called police. Police arrived to find at least two bullet holes in the window of her car.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. No word on her condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

