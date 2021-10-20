LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tarrant Police investigate early morning shooting

shooting near Tarrant gas station
shooting near Tarrant gas station(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police are investigating a shooting that led them to a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded the Shell service station on the corner of Highway 79 and East lake Blvd. around 4 a.m. on reports of a woman shot.

According to police, the woman was driving a few blocks away when she began hearing gunfire. The woman rushed to the service station and called police. Police arrived to find at least two bullet holes in the window of her car.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. No word on her condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Kenderius Sherman
Suspect identified after teen girl is shot dead, man injured in Northport shooting
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Man died after shooting on Kimberly Avenue
Man dies after he was shot in his vehicle, child injured by glass and shrapnel
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6a 10-20-21
First Alert Weather 6a 10-20-21
Kenderius Sherman
Suspect identified after teen girl is shot dead, man injured in Northport shooting
Mercedes-Benz supplier hiring
Mercedes supplier hiring to support production of electric vehicle
jobs
Restaurant jobs