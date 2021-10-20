Talks continue to bring spring football league to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Talks are still underway to bring a spring football league to Birmingham.

The league will be called the National Spring Football League. Fox Sports has purchased the old USFL teams from a league that played for three years from 1983-1985. This includes the old Birmingham Stallions. Under a Memorandum of Understanding the new league will play all of its games and championship at Protective Stadium downtown.

The MOU is a non-binding agreement, and talks are still underway over a final financial agreement. It’s our understanding that Fox Sports is financially backing the league but to pull off the deal local financial commitments will have to made.

The BJCC Board of Directors went into executive session on Wednesday to discuss the agreement and financial commitments. The BJCC will be a part of the MOU, but the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County and the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau may be asked to financially support the effort. The league will play around 40 games from April 15th until July 3rd.

WBRC has been told talks are still underway over the financial commitment. Football has been tried in Birmingham before and failed. All parties want to be sure any deal will make financial sense for the city. The Executive Director of the BJCC says everyone has to examine the deal before making any financial commitment, but there is excitement of what the league could mean to Birmingham with visitors and impact.

“I think it is both. I think it’s an interesting opportunity. The numbers are important. The economic impact is important. What it means to the city in branding opportunities is important. It’s an opportunity that warrants the amount of due diligence it is receiving,” Tad Snider, Executive Director of the BJCC said.

Snider said despite some reports of a quick deal, there is no deadline. Birmingham City Councilman William Parker, a member of the Park Board, has told WBRC the board has agreed in principle to make Legion Field available for practice and some games if there is a conflict at Protective Stadium. The agreement also promises to work around commitments with the World Games next year.

