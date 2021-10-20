LawCall
Ask The Expert
Sideline Schedule Week 9

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Game of the Week #1 - Leeds at Alexandria

Game of the Week #2 - Thompson at Hoover

Hewitt at Oak Mountain

Homewood at Briarwood

Benjamin Russell at Calera

Moody at Lincoln

Ragland at Victory Christian

Northridge at McAdory

Paul Bryant at Hueytown

Sipsey Valley at Central

Hale County at Northside

Good Hope at Oneonta

Susan Moore at JB Pennington

Ramsay at Pleasant Grove

Mountain Brook at Chelsea

Sideline Game of the Week: Hueytown at McAdory
