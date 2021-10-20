Sideline Schedule Week 9
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Game of the Week #1 - Leeds at Alexandria
Game of the Week #2 - Thompson at Hoover
Hewitt at Oak Mountain
Homewood at Briarwood
Benjamin Russell at Calera
Moody at Lincoln
Ragland at Victory Christian
Northridge at McAdory
Paul Bryant at Hueytown
Sipsey Valley at Central
Hale County at Northside
Good Hope at Oneonta
Susan Moore at JB Pennington
Ramsay at Pleasant Grove
Mountain Brook at Chelsea
