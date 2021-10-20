LawCall
Sheffield City Council votes to retire Sgt. Risner’s K9 partner

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield Police Department said Sgt. Nick Risner’s K9 Whiske will retire from the force after a vote by the Sheffield City Council.

Whiske had a few more years of service left but the department and the council said it was the best for Whiske and her family.

Sgt. Risner was also posthumously awarded the Life Saving Award by the police department. Risner’s wife accepted the award on his behalf. The award will be changed to The Sgt. Nick Risner Life Saving Award at a later date, according to the Sheffield Police Department.

Sgt. Nick Risner was killed in the line of duty on October 1.

