BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama police departments, including Birmingham Police and Pelham Police, are in the running for a $5,000 K9 grant.

The Aftermath K9 Grant helps support K9 units.

You can vote every day through October 26, 2021.

Click here to vote.

🚨ATTENTION🚨 BPD K-9 Officer Butch and his partner Officer Nabors will trade you a smile for a vote. Please go to this... Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

VOTE FOR THUNDER! Our K-9 Unit is in the running to win a $5,000 grant. You can help us win by voting *every day*... Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Monday, October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.