LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Report: Facebook planning to change its company name

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new name change could be coming for Facebook’s company name, as it seeks to be known for more than social media.

According to the tech news site The Verge, Facebook, which also owns products like Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, plans to announce a new name next week.

The report states the move would likely keep the Facebook name for the app itself, repositioning it as one of many things the company provides.

The company previously announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build its “metaverse” - a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually.

The reported rebranding comes as Facebook faces criticism from regulators around the world over its business practices.

A company spokesperson said they are not commenting on the report, calling it “rumor or speculation.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Kenderius Sherman
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Man died after shooting on Kimberly Avenue
Man dies after he was shot in his vehicle, child injured by glass and shrapnel
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild

Latest News

Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at...
Man accused of smearing blood around multiple businesses in Tennessee
Nikolas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020 file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associate decides not to testify at criminal trial
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the arrival of Colombia's President Iván...
Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic