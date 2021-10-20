LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Kenderius Sherman
Suspect identified after teen girl is shot dead, man injured in Northport shooting
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Man died after shooting on Kimberly Avenue
Man dies after he was shot in his vehicle, child injured by glass and shrapnel
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild

Latest News

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
First Alert Weather 6a 10-20-21
First Alert Weather 6a 10-20-21