Parker High School delays school to investigate gas odor

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School has been delayed at Parker High School Wednesday morning to investigate an odor of gas on campus.

School officials say the odor was observed in the school’s kitchen.

Classes have been delayed until 9 a.m. out of caution.

A gas leak was contained at the school earlier this week. Students did not attend in person school Monday because of the leak but returned Tuesday.

