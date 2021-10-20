LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children

By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother and father died, and their eight children were injured in a buggy crash on Route 45 Sunday.

According to WWBT, Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene of the crash on Oct. 17. Her husband, John Esh, 39, died from his injuries Monday at VCU Medical Center.

Their eight children, who range in age 9 months to 16 years old, were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police say two of the children have since been released.

The driver of the Toyota that hit the buggy was not injured.

Sgt. Eric King of Virginia State Police Area 19 said there’s no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash, adding the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.

“They’re traveling between five and eight miles per hour, and you’re going to encounter them really quick. And so, it’s very important that you not be distracted,” King told WWBT.

Troopers said the buggy had the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” triangle placard and working headlights and taillights.

Officials issued a warning to drivers to be mindful that more buggies will be on the roads as family members come in town for the funeral. They expect around 400 people to travel through the area this week.

Amish buggies are legal on Virginia highways and becoming more common across Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Halifax counties as the communities continue to grow.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Kenderius Sherman
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama
Man died after shooting on Kimberly Avenue
UPDATE: Midfield man shot in vehicle identified, child injured by glass and shrapnel

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to Florida park officials searching, reports say
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
The U.S. Secretary of State says the government is "relentlessly focused" on the kidnapping of...
Haiti gang demands $17 million ransom for missionaries
Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related