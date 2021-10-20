LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

More details released in the case of 13 year-old Tuscaloosa boy shot to death

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned more information about a shooting that left a little boy dead in Tuscaloosa.

Three people are charged with capital murder in Kei’lan Allen’s death. Authorities said he was an innocent bystander who was shot and killed inside his home on Washington Square on Friday evening.

According to court documents filed in the case, a witness said the home was shot into by a vehicle occupied by several people. Investigators also obtained video of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the crime scene. They later got surveillance video from a gas station that showed the suspects several minutes after the shooting and the three people in the vehicle getting out of it.

James Reed, Jaden Jenkins, and Julian Gordan Jr. are all being held on no bond.

Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said someone else in Allen’s family was the intended target.

“It was over past disagreements and possibly gang activity. The target was an older family member of the 13 year-old,” Capt. Kennedy explained.

Allen was an eighth grader at Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa at the time of his death. Tuscaloosa City Schools made counselors and social workers available for his classmates and teachers when they arrived back at school Tuesday following a short break from classes.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz supplier hiring
Mercedes supplier hiring to support production of electric vehicle
B'ham announces guaranteed income program for single mothers
B'ham announces guaranteed income program for single mothers
Woman dead, another injured in Northport shooting
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead, another person injured in Northport shooting
Woman dead, another injured in Northport shooting
Woman dead, another injured in Northport shooting