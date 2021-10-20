More details released in the case of 13 year-old Tuscaloosa boy shot to death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned more information about a shooting that left a little boy dead in Tuscaloosa.

Three people are charged with capital murder in Kei’lan Allen’s death. Authorities said he was an innocent bystander who was shot and killed inside his home on Washington Square on Friday evening.

According to court documents filed in the case, a witness said the home was shot into by a vehicle occupied by several people. Investigators also obtained video of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the crime scene. They later got surveillance video from a gas station that showed the suspects several minutes after the shooting and the three people in the vehicle getting out of it.

James Reed, Jaden Jenkins, and Julian Gordan Jr. are all being held on no bond.

Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said someone else in Allen’s family was the intended target.

“It was over past disagreements and possibly gang activity. The target was an older family member of the 13 year-old,” Capt. Kennedy explained.

Allen was an eighth grader at Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa at the time of his death. Tuscaloosa City Schools made counselors and social workers available for his classmates and teachers when they arrived back at school Tuesday following a short break from classes.

