Mercedes supplier hiring to support production of electric vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC learned one of the largest Mercedes supplies in West Alabama wants to hire more people right now.

Lear Corporation makes car seats for some vehicles built by Mercedes Benz in West Alabama and it is involved in a couple of hiring pushes. The company needs more workers because of the two electric vehicles that Mercedes is producing.

Donny Jones, President and CEO of West Alabama Works, believes more people are now able to find higher paying jobs with livable wages and benefits. That makes this is a great time for people trying to get into the automotive industry to get on with a company.

“Our manufacturers across the region are growing. So we’re seeing a significant increase across the board. Of course, we’re in the middle of a workforce crisis. So we’re doing everything we can to encourage people to get back in the workforce,” Jones told WBRC.

You can apply for jobs with Lear online

