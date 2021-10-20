LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mercedes supplier hiring to support production of electric vehicle

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC learned one of the largest Mercedes supplies in West Alabama wants to hire more people right now.

Lear Corporation makes car seats for some vehicles built by Mercedes Benz in West Alabama and it is involved in a couple of hiring pushes. The company needs more workers because of the two electric vehicles that Mercedes is producing.

Donny Jones, President and CEO of West Alabama Works, believes more people are now able to find higher paying jobs with livable wages and benefits. That makes this is a great time for people trying to get into the automotive industry to get on with a company.

“Our manufacturers across the region are growing. So we’re seeing a significant increase across the board. Of course, we’re in the middle of a workforce crisis. So we’re doing everything we can to encourage people to get back in the workforce,” Jones told WBRC.

You can apply for jobs with Lear online or click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95

Latest News

More details released in the case of 13 year-old Tuscaloosa boy shot to death
B'ham announces guaranteed income program for single mothers
B'ham announces guaranteed income program for single mothers
Woman dead, another injured in Northport shooting
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead, another person injured in Northport shooting
Woman dead, another injured in Northport shooting
Woman dead, another injured in Northport shooting