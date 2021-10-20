LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lee County deputy, 1 other injured in exchange of gunfire

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lee County sheriff’s deputy and a motorcyclist have been rushed to area hospitals after a Wednesday morning incident in which both were shot.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the incident happened just before 8:40 a.m. when the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the motorcyclist for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Lee County Road 121. That’s in the Beauregard Community.

Law enforcement officers stand near the area where a Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot...
Law enforcement officers stand near the area where a Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday morning on County Road 121 in the Beauregard Community.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Jones said gunfire was exchanged between both the officer and the motorcyclist and both were struck by gunfire at least once.

The deputy was taken by medical helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. His condition was not immediately clear, but the sheriff said he was responsive on the scene and is expected to survive.

A Lee County sheriff's deputy was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital after being shot...
A Lee County sheriff's deputy was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital after being shot Wednesday morning.(Source: WTVM)

The sheriff said responding deputies found the unnamed motorcyclist a short distance from the scene. He’d apparently driven from the scene before crashing and crawling into the woods.

The motorcyclist was also transported to a hospital in unknown condition. The exact hospital was not immediately known.

An investigation is underway with Jones confirming the Opelika Police Department will take the lead.

A news conference on the matter is expected at some point Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Kenderius Sherman
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama
Man died after shooting on Kimberly Avenue
UPDATE: Midfield man shot in vehicle identified, child injured by glass and shrapnel

Latest News

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?
Robbery suspect.
B’ham PD searching for robbery suspect
Crane accident scene.
Worker OK following crane accident in Hoover
Man dies in Birmingham house fire
Man, 76, killed in Birmingham house fire