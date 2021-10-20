First Alert for increasing clouds Wednesday; Rain moves in Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting off the day dry with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 50s. Areas along and north of I-20/59 are cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds moving through the area. We should start out the day with a partly cloudy sky. Plan for clouds to increase across the area as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. The sky should become mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower this evening in parts of Greene, Sumter, Hale, Bibb, and Tuscaloosa counties. I think most of us will remain dry. Temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees warmer today with highs in the upper 70s. Plan for southerly winds today at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out to Columbiana for the Shelby County Fair, plan for temperatures to cool into the 60s late this evening with a mostly cloudy sky. We should end up mostly dry today, but rain chances look to increase tonight and into tomorrow.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for showers and storms to return tonight into tomorrow. We are introducing a 40% chance for scattered showers tonight with temperatures cooling off into the lower 60s. Your Thursday morning commute could be messy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Best chance for rain will likely occur along I-20/59 during the morning hours. We could see a break from the showers during the late morning and early afternoon hours before another round of showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front. Plan for a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A few storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning tomorrow afternoon. Once the front moves through tomorrow evening, we will trend drier by Friday morning.

Drying Out Friday: We’ll hold on to a small rain chance Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front moves through our area. We should end up with a partly cloudy sky Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures and humidity levels will trend a little lower Friday afternoon making it feel nice outside. If you have any plans on attending high school football games Friday evening, plan for mostly dry conditions with temperatures cooling into the 60s. A light jacket will likely be needed.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking nice and warmer. Morning temperatures will likely end up in the 50s for both days. Latest guidance is showing us dry with a mostly sunny sky for both days. Temperatures are forecast to climb above average with highs in the lower 80s on both days. Our average high for this time of the year is normally in the mid 70s. Humidity levels may increase a little over the weekend, but it shouldn’t feel too muggy. Best chance for showers and storms will remain to our northwest over the weekend.

Warm and Muggy Start to Next Week: The first half of next week is looking very warm across Central Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Temperatures could end up 5-10 degrees above average. We should stay mostly dry Monday, but a weak disturbance could produce widely scattered showers and storms across our area next Tuesday into Wednesday. Models are indicating a strong cold front that could give us a good chance for showers and storms sometime next Wednesday into Thursday. It remains too early to determine the timing and intensity of this system, but it has the potential to produce strong storms across our area. Our highest chance for storms will likely occur next Wednesday night into Thursday. It looks like temperatures will end up significantly cooler behind this cold front just in time for Halloween.

