Childersburg Fire Department, Domino’s partner for ‘Get Alarmed Childersburg!’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - The Childersburg Fire Department has partnered with Domino’s Pizza of Childersburg for the “Get Alarmed Childersburg!” campaign.

On Friday October 22, 2021 the Childersburg Fire Department will team up with Dominos of Childersburg to create awareness of having working smoke detectors on every level of their homes.

Firefighters will be on standby at Domino’s of Childersburg when orders come in. Randomly selected customers will be surprised when their pizza is delivered accompanied by a Childersburg Fire Engine.

The selected homeowner will be greeted by a Domino’s delivery driver and a crew from the Childersburg Fire Department. If the homeowner can prove they have a working smoke detector on each level of their home, then their meal is free courtesy of Domino’s of Childersburg. IF they cannot prove they have a working smoke detector on each level their home, the Childersburg Fire Department will install a working smoke detector on each level of their home.

They will also ask if they have any fire prevention questions or tips that can improve their chances of survival in event of a house fire.

Time and Location

This event will last between the hours of 6:00pm and 8pm.

Domino’s Pizza of Childersburg - 101 8th Ave SW, Childersburg, AL 35044

For more information on Fire Prevention: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/fire-prevention-week.htm

The Northport Fire Department has partnered with Domino’s in the past for a similar event.

