The Center Point Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair

Advertisement

Job fair to help alleviate shortages in the Lake Area
Job fair to help alleviate shortages in the Lake Area
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Industry analysts say the job market is currently leaning in the favor of employees, with plenty of available jobs.

Many industries struggled to find help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center Point Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair Wednesday, Oct. 19, with more than a dozen companies including Birmingham Nursing and Rehab, the Center Point Fire Department and Kamtek are expected to attend.

Mary Skelton, Executive Director, Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce said some of them hiring on the spot according to organizers.

“During the pandemic, it became apparent that there was kind of a disconnect in the labor market between employers and employees. So, we decided that we would get a wide variety of employers together so that they could hopefully match the employee with the correct employer,” Skelton said.

The job fair will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

