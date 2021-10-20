B’ham PD searching for robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives are conducting a robbery investigation, and request assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the Ensley Seafood restaurant located at 2161 Carson Road was robbed.

Police say the suspect in the photo purchased an item from the business, then remained inside of the business. He later approached a restaurant associate and pointed a firearm at the victim, demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, police contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

Police say updates will be provided as information becomes available.

