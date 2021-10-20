LawCall
Alabama’s ‘Big 10′ mayors set for summit in Montgomery

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are preparing to meet for their second summit since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The mayors will be hosted in the Capital City by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. Those attending will be Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

The summit will happened Sunday and Monday and will involve discussions on legislative priorities and other issues that impact their communities.

According to a statement released by the City of Montgomery that announced the summit, among the expected topics of discussion are the inefficient distribution of internet sales taxes as well as Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment that will go before the voters in 2022 which would allow for greater oversight of those accused of committing violent crimes.

While in Montgomery, the group will also tour the Equal Justice Initiative’s new Legacy Museum.

The mayors last met for a summit back in June. It was held in Mobile and focused on gun violence.

