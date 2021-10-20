LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Kenderius Sherman
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama
Man died after shooting on Kimberly Avenue
UPDATE: Midfield man shot in vehicle identified, child injured by glass and shrapnel

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search, reports say
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
Gena Hoyer, right, hugs Debbi Hixon during a court recess following Marjory Stoneman Douglas...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
Morgan Freeman, others take part in GSPD interview process
Morgan Freeman takes part in interview process for new Gulf Shores Police officers