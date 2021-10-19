‘We Built This City on Green & Gold’: UAB Homecoming 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham will host Homecoming 2021 from Oct. 17-23 with a week of spirit and activities to celebrate.

The UAB Homecoming Week 2021 theme is “We Built This City on Green & Gold.”

Homecoming events for 2021 include:

Click here to learn more about UAB Homecoming Week.

The UAB Homecoming Parade is at noon Friday, Oct. 22. For the 2021 parade, Blazers will bring the theme “We Built This City on Green & Gold” to life on floats. No candy or food this year, but the parade will feature UAB swag. Parade-goers are encouraged to wear their masks and socially distance. The parade floats should inspire UAB spirit for the Birmingham community, and awards will include Most Creative Float Design, Best Use of Homecoming Theme and Best Display of Blazer Pride.

The Homecoming Game, UAB Football versus Rice University, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Protective Stadium. Parking and tailgate areas open six hours before kickoff.

Tickets are $20-$45; to buy tickets visit uabsports.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.