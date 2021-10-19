LawCall
VIDEO: ADPH health leaders share professional, personal experiences as parents during pandemic

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officers and pediatricians, Drs. Karen Landers and Wes Stubblefield, offer information related to Alabama’s children and families amid COVID-19.

In this conversation, they share their professional pediatric expertise and personal experiences as parents during the pandemic.

Click on this link to view the video-- https://youtu.be/KYZOMD4o35Q

