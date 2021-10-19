Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa County say the grandmother of a 6-month-old child has been charged in the infant’s death.

On Friday, October 15, investigators were called to DCH after a 6-month-old arrived at the hospital by ambulance deceased.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the infant was found by its grandmother, who was keeping the child. She said she found the infant not breathing in its bed and called 911.

A death investigation began and on Monday, the medical examiner said the infant’s cause of death was indicative of abuse and would be deemed homicide.

Authorities say the grandmother was alone with the child at the time of the injury that caused the infant’s death.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s office, 46-year-old Charlotte Simpson was charged with one count of manslaughter.

She has been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

