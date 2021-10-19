LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild

46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson(Tuscaloosa County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa County say the grandmother of a 6-month-old child has been charged in the infant’s death.

On Friday, October 15, investigators were called to DCH after a 6-month-old arrived at the hospital by ambulance deceased.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the infant was found by its grandmother, who was keeping the child. She said she found the infant not breathing in its bed and called 911.

A death investigation began and on Monday, the medical examiner said the infant’s cause of death was indicative of abuse and would be deemed homicide.

Authorities say the grandmother was alone with the child at the time of the injury that caused the infant’s death.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s office, 46-year-old Charlotte Simpson was charged with one count of manslaughter.

She has been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9
Alabama moves up a spot in USA TODAY Coaches poll
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

‘It looks like a jungle’: Overgrown lots in Birmingham’s West End
‘It looks like a jungle’: Overgrown lots in Birmingham’s West End
The family of a 13-year-old shot and killed in Tuscaloosa last week is holding onto their...
Family of 13-year-old teen shot and killed remembering him as a loving kid with a thirst for knowledge
Hoover in flooding
Hoover council meeting on flooding
Family reacts to 13yo death
City leaders on 13y.o. death