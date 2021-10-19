LawCall
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa VCU: Several victims, one person killed in shootings at 2 locations

(KEYC Photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit confirmed several people were shot Tuesday evening near Fieldcrest Drive. VCU investigators confirmed one of the victims was killed.

VCU also said there appears to be shootings in two different locations.

The shootings happened after 5:30 p.m.

VCU investigators confirmed Northport Police were out at the scene on a shooting with several victims.

The other victims’ conditions are unknown.

VCU confirmed a shooting at Hay Court also on Tuesday.

