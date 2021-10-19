Tuscaloosa City Schools reacts to killing of middle school student during drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, WBRC spoke to someone who met Kei’lan Allen at his school. News of Allen’s death left people who knew him reeling.

Kei’lan Allen was an eighth grader at Westlawn Middle School in the Tuscaloosa City School system.

We visited the school. Students were not in class Monday, but teachers and some other school personnel were.

We spoke to the Mental Health Coordinator for Tuscaloosa City Schools. She said counselors will put their arms around his classmates and try to get them to express their grief if that will help them cope with his loss.

“What goes through my mind is what a senseless, senseless loss and how big of a hole it will leave in our TCS family and in the Westlawn family especially. So just an unspeakable tragedy and we just grieve with the family and his friends. We offer support and our condolences,” Tesney Davis, the Mental Health Coordinator for Tuscaloosa City Schools expressed.

Students return to school in Tuscaloosa Tuesday.

Counselors and social workers will be available for Allen’s classmates and teachers to talk to if they need someone to express their feelings to.

