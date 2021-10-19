LawCall
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

