Surprise!: A special homecoming at Helena football game

Army Dad surprised his son during 9th grade game
By Clare Huddleston
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A special homecoming at the Helena ninth grade football game Monday night.

As the players lined up with officials before the game, one player discovered one of the refs was actually his dad, Army Major Fred Grooms, Jr., who just returned after being away for a year.

Major Grooms, Jr. was wearing a face covering, so his son, Fred Grooms III, didn’t notice him at first. But when he pulled the mask down, the two held on tight.

Dad and son talked to WBRC’s Clare Huddleston on Good Day Extra.

Thank you for your service!

