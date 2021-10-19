Spire responds to news of rising winter heating costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spire Energy leaders acknowledge heating bills will be higher this winter, but they want people in Alabama to know what you pay for gas is what they pay for gas.

With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.

Spire released this statement: Higher than usual natural gas commodity costs for the upcoming winter heating season are leading to higher energy bills for customers not only in Alabama, but around the country. What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas -- with no markup. We recognize any bill increase is concerning and want to do everything we can to ensure our customers’ bills stay affordable. For customers who are struggling to pay their natural gas bills, our dedicated team of customer service specialists can help identify energy assistance options that may be available. We encourage customers to practice energy efficiency and visit our website to find ways to save money and energy at www.spireenergy.com/rtips-using-energy-wisely-aka-30-hot-tips .

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.