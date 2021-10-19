LawCall
Shelton State Community College men’s basketball team mentors kids in juvenile detention

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College is developing a partnership with the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center to better meet the needs of West Alabama youth in crisis.

Members of the Shelton State Men’s basketball team meet with kids at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center on a weekly basis. Head basketball Coach Joe Eatmon told WBRC they are there on Fridays to offer encouragement, moral support and mentoring to the youth at the center. Eatmon believes everyone deserves a second chance.

He’s hopeful the time his team spends around kids in juvenile detention helps those youngsters become better people and work on their futures.

It’s part of mentoring that they give to kids in Tuscaloosa city and county schools. They have been working with kids in the detention center since this summer.

“I grew up in the West Tuscaloosa area. So I am about helping kids become better people. We always say everyone has a past, but we just want to make sure their futures are brighter than their past,” Eatmon explained recently.

Eatmon went on to say that one of kids they’ve mentored in Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention has earned his GED. He’s now enrolled in class at Shelton State, and Eatmon and others called that a success story.

