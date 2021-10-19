LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Inmate escapes from Shelby County Jail

Joshua Wayne Brown
Joshua Wayne Brown(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Dismissal will be delayed at several Shelby County schools as deputies search for an escaped inmate. The affected schools are Columbiana Middle School, Elvin Hill Elementary, CTEC, and Shelby County High.

Shelby County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Shelby County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Joshua Wayne Brown escaped at 1:20 p.m. He was last seen in the area between McDow Road and Industrial Parkway in Columbiana.

Brown is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 lbs. He has tattoos on his neck.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers are currently searching the area for Brown. The Sheriff’s Office urges residents in the area to secure doors and call 911 if you observe anything suspicious.

On October 19, 2021, at approximately 1:20 PM, an inmate from the Shelby County Jail, Joshua Wayne Brown, escaped from...

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Pablo...
UPDATE: Bessemer man killed in Birmingham crash

Latest News

Spire responds to news of rising winter heating costs
Dunkin' Halloween treats.
Dunkin’ gets spooky sweet treats for Halloween
Calcean Minerals and Materials expanding in Gadsden
40 new jobs coming with Calcean Minerals and Materials expansion in Gadsden
Man dies after shooting into vehicle
Man dies after shooting into vehicle