Police seek Montgomery County man missing since early October

Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for two weeks.

Clarance Dixon, 71, has been reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.

It is common for Mr. Dixon to walk from his residence, located near Cantelou Road, to visit relatives who live in the Southlawn community, the sheriff’s office said. Dixon has been known to work general labor jobs in Montgomery and Greenville.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-2532 or 334-832-4980

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

