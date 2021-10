BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews confirmed a person died following a house fire Tuesday morning.

Capt. Harrell said the victim was an older male.

It happened in the 1600 block of Pleasant Grove Road.

Person killed in house fire (WBRC)

Firefighters said this was a working fire when they arrived before noon.

