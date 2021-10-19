NICHE: List of their 2022 Standout Schools in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NICHE, a website designed to highlight schools, companies and neighborhoods, has released their list of standout schools in Alabama.

Organizers said the 2022 Niche Standout Schools list recognizes public schools that are making a difference in their community. The ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Ranking factors include school diversity, graduation rates and state test scores for economically disadvantaged and minority students, SAT/ACT scores, and the quality of colleges that students consider.

Click here to see the list of schools.

The list is limited to only schools with 1) at least 50% of students identified by the school as economically disadvantaged and 2) a Niche Overall Grade of B or higher. Read more on how this ranking was calculated.

