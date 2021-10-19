LawCall
Medicare open enrollment begins for 2022 coverage

By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enrollment for next year’s health care coverage has opened. This means in order to have coverage in 2022 you will need to renew your existing plan, or you can apply for a new one.

“In Alabama, there are just over a little over 1 million Medicare beneficiaries in the state,” said Nick Nyberg with the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

Every year, insurance companies tweak their benefits to meet consumer needs, as well as change prescription coverage.

If they’re on a Part D prescription drug plan and want to change to another Part D prescription drug plan, this is the perfect time to do that as well,” said Nyberg. “If if they do not have Part D prescription drug, a drug plan coverage, and do have Medicare Part A and Part B, this is a time that they could pick up a prescription drug plan as well.”

ADSS also offers over-the-phone counseling to help people with the enrollment process.

“Whether it’s prescription drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan, that’s best to fit them that covers their current prescription medications, whatever the best cost is, those counselors are there to answer those questions and to help navigate that for the new Medicare beneficiary,” Nyberg said.

Nyberg said the counselors will not try to sell customers on certain plans.

“This is a chance for these Medicare counselors to just offer that unbiased information to say, ‘Hey, this plan would cover what you need, this is the cost. Here’s another plan that would cover what you need, and here’s the cost,’” said Nyberg.

The services are available during business hours, but people can leave voicemails to get a returned call. The number is 1-800-AGE-LINE (243-5463).

