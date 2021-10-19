Man dies after he was shot in his vehicle, child injured by glass and shrapnel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said a man died after a vehicle was shot into in the 6700 block of Kimberly Avenue Tuesday morning. A woman and child were also in the vehicle.

Officers said just after 11:00 a.m. officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and discovered a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UAB Hospital where died.

Officers said a woman and child also got minor injuries from glass and shrapnel.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Investigators are canvassing the area for suspects and information.

