Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force seized more than five pounds of marijuana and a stolen pistol Tuesday morning during a search warrant.

Task force members investigated a home in the 2200 block of 10th Avenue. Agents located 5.6 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and a stolen Glock .45 pistol, said WANTF commander Capt. Brad Jones.

Deandre Barron, 20, was charged with trafficking marijuana, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, failure to affix a tax stamp and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Man charged with marijuana trafficking (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

“As we see in this case, the sale of narcotics usually goes hand in hand with illegal firearm possession,” Jones said. “This is one of many firearms we’ve been able to confiscate as the result of a trafficking investigation.”

