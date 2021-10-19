LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama

Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force seized more than five pounds of marijuana and a stolen pistol Tuesday morning during a search warrant.

Task force members investigated a home in the 2200 block of 10th Avenue. Agents located 5.6 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and a stolen Glock .45 pistol, said WANTF commander Capt. Brad Jones.

Deandre Barron, 20, was charged with trafficking marijuana, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, failure to affix a tax stamp and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

“As we see in this case, the sale of narcotics usually goes hand in hand with illegal firearm possession,” Jones said. “This is one of many firearms we’ve been able to confiscate as the result of a trafficking investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Pablo...
UPDATE: Bessemer man killed in Birmingham crash

Latest News

Tuscaloosa VCU: Several victims, one person killed in shootings at 2 locations
BPD real crime center
BPD real crime center
ADPH universal masking
ADPH universal indoor masking
SOURCE: ADPH/A Conversation About COVID-19 With Dr. Landers and Dr. Stubblefield
SOURCE: ADPH/A Conversation About COVID-19 With Dr. Landers and Dr. Stubblefield