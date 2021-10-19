‘It looks like a jungle’: Overgrown lots in Birmingham’s West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Mattie Jackson moved into her home in Birmingham’s West End 44 years ago, there was a big, beautiful home across the street.

“It was just a perfect street to live on,” said Jackson.

Now, when she turns that familiar corner to come home, she said she feels “really sad.”

“I feel like crying when I drive home because it looks like this.”

The big, beautiful home across the street is long gone. Now, it’s an empty lot with weeds almost taller than Jackson.

“It looks like a jungle,” said Jackson. “I’ve called city hall so many times they know my name, they recognize it when they pull it up, we get promises and they’re never responded to.”

Instead of waiting for the city to cut a city-owned space near her house, Jackson and her neighbor paid their lawn man to cut the grass three times this summer.

At 80 years old, Jackson gets out every few days to rake the trash around her neighborhood into piles. She said some haven’t been picked up since late August.

“It doesn’t make sense, does it? This is the way our neighborhood looks,” said Jackson, walking past one of the piles of trash. “This is the first time I had the courage to say I’m going to say something because if we don’t say something, it’s like we like it. I don’t like it. I really don’t.”

