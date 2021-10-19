LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘It looks like a jungle’: Overgrown lots in Birmingham’s West End

WBRC On Your Side Investigators
By Morgan Hightower
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Mattie Jackson moved into her home in Birmingham’s West End 44 years ago, there was a big, beautiful home across the street.

“It was just a perfect street to live on,” said Jackson.

Now, when she turns that familiar corner to come home, she said she feels “really sad.”

“I feel like crying when I drive home because it looks like this.”

The big, beautiful home across the street is long gone. Now, it’s an empty lot with weeds almost taller than Jackson.

“It looks like a jungle,” said Jackson. “I’ve called city hall so many times they know my name, they recognize it when they pull it up, we get promises and they’re never responded to.”

Instead of waiting for the city to cut a city-owned space near her house, Jackson and her neighbor paid their lawn man to cut the grass three times this summer.

At 80 years old, Jackson gets out every few days to rake the trash around her neighborhood into piles. She said some haven’t been picked up since late August.

“It doesn’t make sense, does it? This is the way our neighborhood looks,” said Jackson, walking past one of the piles of trash. “This is the first time I had the courage to say I’m going to say something because if we don’t say something, it’s like we like it. I don’t like it. I really don’t.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9
Alabama moves up a spot in USA TODAY Coaches poll
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

The family of a 13-year-old shot and killed in Tuscaloosa last week is holding onto their...
Family of 13-year-old teen shot and killed remembering him as a loving kid with a thirst for knowledge
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild
Hoover in flooding
Hoover council meeting on flooding
Family reacts to 13yo death
City leaders on 13y.o. death