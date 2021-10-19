Investigation continues after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to 11 News last week after alleged claims teachers at a Colorado Springs middle school were taping face masks to students’ faces.

A photo started being shared across social media showing a girl with blue tape across her nose at the top of a face mask. The photo in question was tied to Chinook Trail Middle School on the northeast side of the city. 11 News spoke to multiple parents who backed up the alleged claims that teachers required the tape if students were caught wearing their mask wrong multiple times.

11 News reached out to D-20 for comment on Friday and then again on Monday. Monday afternoon 11 News learned an internal investigation by the school district was underway.

“Late Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, a student from Chinook Trail Middle School alleged teachers were taping face masks to students faces. Over the weekend community members posted additional allegations across several social media platforms. The school and Academy District 20 are now conducting an internal investigation. We are interviewing more than 100 students and staff members to better understand this situation. Currently we do not have concrete findings. As we know more, we will keep our community apprized. Thank you for your patience and support as we take the appropriate steps to address these serious allegations.”

On Wednesday, the district provided an update to 11 News stating they were wrapping up interviews with students and plan to sort through the findings. It isn’t clear when the investigation will be completed.

